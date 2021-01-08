Minot Public School Board discusses rollout of vaccine for staff

MINOT, N.D. – The‌ ‌Minot‌ ‌Public‌ ‌School‌ ‌Board‌ ‌discussed‌ ‌the‌ ‌rollout‌ ‌for‌ ‌vaccines‌ ‌for‌ ‌staff.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said they were expecting vaccinations to begin for faculty in early February, but that has been delayed.

No future date was announced, but Dr. Vollmer said the timing is dependent on the availability of the vaccine.

In the meantime, the district will work with First District Health Unit to educate staff about the facts.

“First District Health will be working with the district to put together some information to kind of streamline that and to help staff if they’re looking and questioning whether or not they should experience the vaccine,” said Dr. Vollmer.

Dr. Vollmer also said MPS school staff is in phase 1B along with persons age 75 and older.

