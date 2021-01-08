Advertisement

Minot Public School Board discusses rollout of vaccine for staff

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The‌ ‌Minot‌ ‌Public‌ ‌School‌ ‌Board‌ ‌discussed‌ ‌the‌ ‌rollout‌ ‌for‌ ‌vaccines‌ ‌for‌ ‌staff.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said they were expecting vaccinations to begin for faculty in early February, but that has been delayed.

No future date was announced, but Dr. Vollmer said the timing is dependent on the availability of the vaccine.

In the meantime, the district will work with First District Health Unit to educate staff about the facts.

“First District Health will be working with the district to put together some information to kind of streamline that and to help staff if they’re looking and questioning whether or not they should experience the vaccine,” said Dr. Vollmer.

Dr. Vollmer also said MPS school staff is in phase 1B along with persons age 75 and older.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8