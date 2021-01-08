Advertisement

Minot Public Library services by the numbers

By John Salling
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library has issued more library cards in 2020 than in any other year. They saw a decrease in in person service, and an increase online.

To keep people safe during the pandemic, libraries moved many services online like their online story times and craft making. Minot children’s librarian Randi Monley started just before the lockdown in March.

“So it’s really been great and a learning opportunity, and we’re excited to get back to regular story times, but we’re happy to continue virtual story times for as long as we need to,” said Monley.

Staff also started curbside pickups and drop-offs to make sure the public still has access to the collection without going through the building.

“Our goal now is just to reestablish our self in the community. To remind people that we’re here, and actually with the new change by the state going to yellow or moderate risk we will off more hours beginning the 18th,” said Janet Anderson, Library Director. They did see a drop in in-person service in 2020 at a 105,000 items checked out.

They also saw an increase in online use with more than 100,000 items downloaded.

The staff say they are looking forward to the building opening up a little more.

“We’re excited to be opened up more. We’re still not ready for in person story times yet because we know some of the little kiddos have a little trouble with social distancing and masks but we’re so looking forward to that day,” said Monley.

Anderson says that staff have been putting in just as many hours despite the library’s doors being closed.

Starting on Jan. 18 the library will be open six days a week for more hours per day. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8