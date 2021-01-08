Minot Public Library services by the numbers

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library has issued more library cards in 2020 than in any other year. They saw a decrease in in person service, and an increase online.

To keep people safe during the pandemic, libraries moved many services online like their online story times and craft making. Minot children’s librarian Randi Monley started just before the lockdown in March.

“So it’s really been great and a learning opportunity, and we’re excited to get back to regular story times, but we’re happy to continue virtual story times for as long as we need to,” said Monley.

Staff also started curbside pickups and drop-offs to make sure the public still has access to the collection without going through the building.

“Our goal now is just to reestablish our self in the community. To remind people that we’re here, and actually with the new change by the state going to yellow or moderate risk we will off more hours beginning the 18th,” said Janet Anderson, Library Director. They did see a drop in in-person service in 2020 at a 105,000 items checked out.

They also saw an increase in online use with more than 100,000 items downloaded.

The staff say they are looking forward to the building opening up a little more.

“We’re excited to be opened up more. We’re still not ready for in person story times yet because we know some of the little kiddos have a little trouble with social distancing and masks but we’re so looking forward to that day,” said Monley.

Anderson says that staff have been putting in just as many hours despite the library’s doors being closed.

Starting on Jan. 18 the library will be open six days a week for more hours per day. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.