Minot Police seeking applicants to join the force

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department is looking for applicants within the community to fill soon-to-be vacant positions within its ranks.

Police Chief John Klug said the department’s looking to fill four positions as soon as possible, or by late February.

Written and physical exams will take place during the third week in January to allow applicants to move through the process quickly. Anyone interested can call the human resources department at 701-857-4156 to find out more about the required qualifications.

Klug said the department wants to expand their applicant pool to make the best choices for the community.

“We’re hoping that just the encouragement that this is a very rewarding career and it does connect you to a lot of people tin the community. There are downsides to it; there are bad calls that we go to, but there’s so much good that every officer does,” said Klug.

Interested applicants can apply through the city of Minot here.

