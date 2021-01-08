Minot Area Council of the Arts wins state recognition

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Council of the Arts (MACA) has been awarded the 2021 Governor’s Award for the Arts.

The council was one of six chosen to receive the award out of 27 nominations.

Recipients are chosen for their dedication to expand and supports the arts in their areas across the state.

MACA took home the award in the Arts organization category.

“We’re so excited we had no idea that we were going to be in for this award and it’s just shocking and thank you,” said Randi Monley, MACA Board president.

“It really is a tremendous honor. It’s also incredible validation for the work that we do as the Minot Area Council of the Arts. I didn’t know that this was coming, I had no idea that we had even been nominated,” said MACA Executive Director Justin Anderson.

An online award ceremony honoring this year’s winners will be held on Wednesday Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free but registration is required. You can register to join the ceremony here.

