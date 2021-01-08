Marauders Wrestling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It will be the first sporting event on campus is nearly 11-months. The University of Mary wrestling team is at the “MAC” and the Marauders are hosting the number one ranked team in Division II.

St. Cloud State is in Bismarck this evening and while the Huskies are the top team. Head Coach Adam Aho is thrilled to get back to competition.

“I’m really excited! I’m ready to watch these guys wrestle someone besides our own guys every single day. I know they are too. What better opportunity that we have then to wrestle the number one team in the country right out of the gate. You may as well bring it on and get it over with right away and see what we’re made of so that we can make adjustments moving forward,” said Adam Aho, University of Mary.

The premier match tonight is at 165-pounds. U-Mary’s Braydon Huber went 27-5 last year and he’s facing number-1 ranked Devin FitzPatrick.

U-Mary Sophomore Braydon Huber said: “Devin FitzPatrick, he’s ranked number one in the country. He’s one of their team captains and he’s a redshirt senior so he has a lot of history and he’s a very well credentialed wrestler. I’m very excited about getting the opportunity to wrestle him, yah.”

“I’m telling you right now Braydon Huber is going to give that guy everything he can handle and I know he can beat him,” said Aho. “It’s just a matter of that match, quit honestly could go either way but I think Huber is going to give him a run for his money so he’s definitely the guy that we’re going to look to consistently competing at the high level.”

U-Mary was one spot out of the top-25 in the pre-season coach poll.

