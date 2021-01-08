Advertisement

Man charged with sexual assault of a minor released after a year in jail

Christopher Morrison
Christopher Morrison(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 20-year-old man convicted on federal sexual assault charges was released to a halfway house in Mandan and sentenced five years of probation on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Christopher Morrison raped a minor in July 2019 and signed a plea agreement in September.

Morrison was released on Thursday with credit to time he had served.

Although the number of days served was not recorded in court documents, the court docket shows he was arrested in South Dakota in December of 2019.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8