Man charged with sexual assault of a minor released after a year in jail

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 20-year-old man convicted on federal sexual assault charges was released to a halfway house in Mandan and sentenced five years of probation on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Christopher Morrison raped a minor in July 2019 and signed a plea agreement in September.

Morrison was released on Thursday with credit to time he had served.

Although the number of days served was not recorded in court documents, the court docket shows he was arrested in South Dakota in December of 2019.

