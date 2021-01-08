Making the Capitol accessible

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capitol building has been under heavy renovations for the past year, but there may be more on the way. Lawmakers introduced a $750,000 bill that would make the building more handicap accessible.

Visitors of the Capitol are familiar with the trademark stairs at the main entrance to the building.

And while most people enter on the ground level, they can stand out as a reminder of how difficult it is for those with physical impairments to maneuver around the building.

This bill comes just a few weeks after North Dakota settled a federal investigation into accommodating those with physically disabilities. One lawmaker said it was time to bring the Capitol building into the 21st century.

“It’s really frustrating because it feels like I have to announce myself, and I don’t want to always make everyone aware that I want to come into a room or that I have to do what I will. I don’t like to draw attention to myself until I need to, but I have to with the way that things are set up right now,” said Jillian Schaible.

As part of the changes already made to the south entrance, handicap parking was moved closer to the building and more spaces were added.

These changes to the building have been in the works since the last legislative session, but the bill was tied to a study that needed to be conducted.

Over the interim, changes like widening doors and making modifications to the bathroom have been discussed and are a part of the plans.

