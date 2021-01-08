Main Street Minute: Coffee Barn

MINOT, N.D. – Once a week, Your News Leader will be traveling to a new business in the Magic City area to check it out!

This week, we are going to a brand new coffee shop called the Coffee Barn.

Meet Margaret Dreyer, she is a coffee fanatic.

“I love coffee,” said Margaret.

Her lifelong dream has been owning a coffee shop.

“I spent a lot of money on coffee drinks over the last few years and I thought,’ Man, if I am spending this much, why couldn’t I be doing this, doing what I love, and make money instead,’” said Margaret.

She did just that, attending a coffee school in Texas to master the craft. Now, she runs the Coffee Barn on 31st Avenue, a family-oriented business.

“We are very much a family business. we have four young children ourselves. So, if you notice our sign, it has 6 beans on it, that represent me and Margaret and our four kids,” said Nick, her husband.

The center of their sign is the state of North Dakota, representing their love for their home state and the Minot community has shown the new coffee shop their love as well.

“I like supporting local, especially local coffee shops, like I see the lines at Starbucks and Caribou, and I rather just come some place like here where someone has a dream of building a business and supporting local,” said one customer.

“My sister actually came yesterday, and she said it was really good. So, we thought we would try it out,” said another customer in line waiting to try to the new coffee shop.

Making Minot more cheerful with each cup of joe.

The Coffee Barn is located in the farm credit services parking lot. They are open Monday through Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are closed on Sunday. One of the many special drinks you can get, is called the Margaret! It is a peanut butter flavored coffee creation!

