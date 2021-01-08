Advertisement

Jury trial scheduled for former Mandan officer accused of recording minor

Scott Warzecha
Scott Warzecha(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Mandan police officer accused of recording a minor in the bathroom has been assigned a new judge and receiving a date for a jury trial.

Forty-five-year-old Scott Warzecha waived his preliminary hearing on Monday and the case was assigned to Judge Cynthia Feland on Wednesday.

A one day jury trial is scheduled for April 8.

Warzecha is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom vent and recording a minor.

