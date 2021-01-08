Flasher man accused of sexually assaulting minor for eight years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant has been issued for a 49-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, multiple times in eight years.

According to Morton County deputies, a victim called stating Lawrence Taylor Jr. had sexually assaulted him from 2010 to 2018.

The victim told deputies Taylor Jr. would fondle and perform sex acts on him at his residence and in the cab of a semi-truck.

Deputies say the victim was 13-years-old when the incidents began happening.

When interviewed by deputies in September 2020, Taylor Jr. admitted to touching the victim, but said it was to teach him how to masturbate. He also admitted to police he provided the minor with pornography to teach him about sex.

Taylor Jr. is wanted for two counts of sexual assault

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.