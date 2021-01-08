Advertisement

Flasher man accused of sexually assaulting minor for eight years

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant has been issued for a 49-year-old man accused of  sexually assaulting a minor, multiple times in eight years.

According to Morton County deputies, a victim called stating Lawrence Taylor Jr. had sexually assaulted him from 2010 to 2018.

The victim told deputies Taylor Jr. would fondle and perform sex acts on him at his residence and in the cab of a semi-truck.

Deputies say the victim was 13-years-old when the incidents began happening.

When interviewed by deputies in September 2020, Taylor Jr. admitted to touching the victim, but said it was to teach him how to masturbate. He also admitted to police he provided the minor with pornography to teach him about sex.

Taylor Jr. is wanted for two counts of sexual assault

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake emergency call
Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8