Doctors say getting vaccine ASAP could help limit mutations of COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader reported on the discovery of new strains of COVID-19. Doctors say the new strains will impact public health protocols by health care workers.

Doctors say there is a chance the virus mutates to the point we’ll need an upgraded vaccine. However, they say it’s important to get a COVID vaccine as soon as possible to help limit the spread of the new variants and emergence of new mutations.

Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo says this is because the more opportunity you give a virus to replicate, the more chances it will have to mutate and become more severe.

“The sooner you can abort the process by which a virus replicates, the sooner you can get rid of it in a given individual, but also in a given population,” said Mateo.

Mateo says other treatments like antibody therapy could change as well.

Mutations might mean more antibodies or higher doses will need to be administered.

For now, doctors say to keep following Centers for Disease Control Guidelines to mitigate the spread and limit mutations.

