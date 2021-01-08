December is first time in 7 months U.S. had net decline in jobs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The report shows December to be the first time the U.S. experienced a net job loss in seven months.

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs overall in December.

Economists anticipated a gain of 71,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%. The majority of losses came from the hospitality industry.

“Most of the jobs that were lost were in the travel and leisure industry because of the new wave of shutdowns in New York, California. So, it doesn’t surprise me that we had a job loss,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

There was some good news in the report. In total, the U.S. has recovered around half of the 22 million jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic.

Wald says the report is a look back at the previous month, and is not necessarily an indication of a declining economic future. He says vaccines bring hope with them and the opportunity for businesses to reopen and rehire.

