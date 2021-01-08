CHI facilities in ND, Minnesota continue negotiations to join Essentia Health by summer 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health have signed a Letter of Intent for CommonSpirit-owned facilities operating under the CHI brand in North Dakota and Minnesota to join Essentia Health. This includes CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck along with associated clinics and living communities.

Leaders from Essentia and CommonSpirit say they look forward to continuing their strategic discussions.

Signing a Letter of Intent is the first step in the process of reaching a formal agreement to transfer ownership of these facilities, according to CHI representatives.

CHI reports it is the hope of both organizations that the due diligence process moves forward smoothly, and the CHI facilities could join Essentia by summer 2021.

