CDC selects ND as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the National Guard in Washington, DC removed the pro-Donald Trump mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, members of Congress walked back to their chambers to finish what they started.

Although some objected to the election results, the House and Senate both ultimately confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Last night’s capitol siege was shocking, but the end result of the official electoral vote was not.

President-elect Joe Biden led in the popular vote and the electoral vote, but with President Donald Trump unwilling to accept the election results, and claiming widespread voter fraud without evidence it would have changed the outcome, some of his supporters used the opportunity to halt the verification of electoral votes and strike our nation’s capital.

Additional security, boarded windows, and large fences can be seen at the U.S. Capitol the morning after it was stormed. From late afternoon to evening on Jan. 6, rioters broke in and lawmakers were ushered to safety. North Dakota’s congressional delegation recounts their experience.

“An officer said, ‘move quicker people, they’re right behind us.’ And at that moment, that was when I went, ‘okay, this is real,’” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “It became abundantly clear. You could start hearing it outside that the Capitol Police on the steps had been overrun and they were trying to break into the chamber,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

However, there were other protests all across the U.S. yesterday that didn’t turn violent. In early afternoon on Jan. 6, a group of protesters gathered on the steps of North Dakota’s State Capitol, saying they were praying for those protesting in Washington, D.C.

But when the protestors at our nation’s capital turned into a mob of rioters, most of the protestors in our state decided not to return to the State Capitol steps as they’d previously planned and stayed home instead.

One protestor said their experience at North Dakota’s Capitol was a peaceful one.

“It was 100% peaceful, and I never heard anyone mention anything about violence’ and I certainly didn’t see any,” said Bismarck resident Jamie Brecht.

While Republican lawmakers are worried about being in the minority in the next two or four years, they’ll also be tasked with reconvening members of their own party, after North Dakota’s congressional delegation decided not to object to the election results.

“This was a matter of reading what the constitution is and believing that there is no such thing as a federal election,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Lawmakers said all Republicans will need to work in unity.

“The Donald Trump populist movement needs the Republican party to be a majority as well. And separated we can’t be successful, we can’t govern,” said Sen. Cramer.

Some Democrats are calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked, which would effectively remove President Trump from office and put Vice President Mike Pence in place until Joe Biden is inaugurated in two weeks. But others in Congress are saying this is not the right time to do so.

