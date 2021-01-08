Caution on the ice from Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – After a few cases of people falling through the ice while ice fishing in December, North Dakota Game and Fish wanted to circulate a reminder.

Plenty of North Dakotans are hitting the ice for this favorite winter pastime, but to do it safely Game and Fish is reminding people to check the ice depth.

They also caution anglers that the thickness of the ice varies across the lake, and it may be safe in one area and not in another.

“Take your time. I know a lot of us are itching to get on the ice. Certainly try to travel as light as possible this early in the year,” said Greg Gullickson, Minot Outreach Biologist with Game and Fish.

