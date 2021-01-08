Bismarck woman brings back ‘World of Hearts’ initiative

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re just eight days into 2021 and it’s already been a hectic year.

One Bismarck woman is reviving back an initiative to bring some joy back into people’s lives.

Back in March, Mandy Gill got the idea to hang paper hearts in windows to remind the state and the world that we’re all in this together. Now, she wants to bring it back.

Gill started the Facebook page #aworldofhearts to spread the love last year.

Overnight, the page grew by tens of thousands.

Friday, the page sits at more than 500,000.

“There’s so much tension and division, and I feel like when people saw the hearts in March, everybody kind of felt united and together. And, everybody was like yup. We’re going to get through this together,” said Bismarck resident Mandy Gill.

Gill says in light of the recent divisive election and continuation of the pandemic, now is the perfect time to start up the initiative again.

Mandy encourages you to take photos of your heart cutouts and post them to Facebook with the #aworldofheartsUSA.

