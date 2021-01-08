Advertisement

Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call

Fake emergency call
Fake emergency call(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tense moments in downtown Bismarck after police received a swatting call or fake emergency call to another person’s address.

Bismarck police said just after 10:30 Thursday night, a younger person told 911 dispatchers they had hurt someone and planned to shoot police if they responded.

Police set up a perimeter and checked with neighbors, but no one was ever in danger. No suspects were identified or arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Oversen, Ellie Shockley, Ellen Chaffee
Democrats donate to suspect accused of vandalizing Sen. Hoeven’s office
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 4.2% daily rate; 8,124 tests, 303 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
Body Found Near Jamestown Hotel
Woman’s body discovered in Jamestown

Latest News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) signs letter to President-elect Biden, requests impeachment efforts stop
Woman on the street
North Dakota sex trafficking survivor shares her story publicly for the first time
Ice fishing
Bismarck Rural Fire Department reminds people to be safe if venturing out on the ice
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 3.2% daily rate; 4,382 tests, 125 positive, 0 deaths
January 8
On This Date: January 8