Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tense moments in downtown Bismarck after police received a swatting call or fake emergency call to another person’s address.

Bismarck police said just after 10:30 Thursday night, a younger person told 911 dispatchers they had hurt someone and planned to shoot police if they responded.

Police set up a perimeter and checked with neighbors, but no one was ever in danger. No suspects were identified or arrests have been made at this time.

