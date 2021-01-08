Bismarck police respond to ‘swatting’ call
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tense moments in downtown Bismarck after police received a swatting call or fake emergency call to another person’s address.
Bismarck police said just after 10:30 Thursday night, a younger person told 911 dispatchers they had hurt someone and planned to shoot police if they responded.
Police set up a perimeter and checked with neighbors, but no one was ever in danger. No suspects were identified or arrests have been made at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.