The power to investigate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A newly-formed body in charge of overseeing campaign finance doesn’t have subpoena powers.

At least not yet.

On the first day of committee hearings, a bill to give the Ethics Commission investigate authority was introduced.

The bill not only gives the ethics commission subpoena powers, but it also codifies a process for them to fulfill the job a referendum told them to do.

To this point, the commission has been caught between having the role of hearing complaints and not having much power to investigate those claims.

“What we don’t want to have is have people get into a situation where people aren’t clear as to whether or not their direction is appropriate or not,” said Ethics Commission Executive Director David Thiele.

In the meantime, the Commission established two hotlines for anonymous tips and complaints. However, it’s the question of who gets to be anonymous that is still being worked out.

At least in this bill, if someone sees witnesses or has evidence of breaking ethics rules, they are allowed to file a complaint anonymously. But evidence can’t be admitted in an investigation unless a name comes forward.

So far, the commission has already dismissed a handful of complaints on the grounds that the concerns weren’t within their jurisdiction. This bill would further define what that jurisdiction is.

