Advertisement

Standing Rock prioritizes elderly and preserving culture through vaccination phases

Standing Rock
Standing Rock(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe received 900 Moderna vaccines from Federal Indian Health Services.

They began vaccinating residents last week, with a phased approach.

More than 400 Standing Rock Reservation residents have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The tribe is using a different priority system than the rest of North Dakota to administer vaccines with the hopes of preserving their culture.

Streets in Fort Yates are empty, as residents quarantine and social distance, waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to come to an end.

“This has been a scary time for our people,” said Margret Gates, Heath Director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

In this secure building, the first phase of qualified residents are receiving the vaccine.

Those include the elderly, 65 and older, fluent speakers of Lakota and Dakota language, healers, pastors, clergy and other members of COVID response teams.

“The tribe took the stance to put those fluent speakers at the front of the line to be able to help preserve our nation here on standing rock,” said Gates.

“It’s the key to the future generation as well, to teach them,” said Carol Standing Crow, incident commander of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

First Responders and health care workers we’re the first to get the injections.

Another distinctive element of reservation vaccine distribution requires Indian Health Services to serve people on both sides of the North and South Dakota border.

“That’s another thing that makes it unique to us as a reservation, is we reside in both states, so we have to make sure that we can get out there and take care of our communities and people in both states,” said Gates.

The reservation is still conducting hundreds of tests every week, and has recorded 24 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to sit here and see the light at the end of the tunnel, which I think the vaccine is bringing,” said Mike Faith, Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tirbe.

In the second phase essential workers and high risk residents will be offered the vaccine.

The third and final phase will be open to the general public.

“We’re hoping that in July or August we have a lot of our people vaccinated by then,” said Faith.

Until then, playgrounds and other spaces for gathering will remain empty, as the tribe works to get back to a new normal.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe will continue to offer vaccine clinics to those who are qualified.

They expect to get another shipment of Moderna vaccines next week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.4% daily rate; 6,969 tests, 341 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% daily rate; 10,309 tests, 350 positive, 7 deaths
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
UPDATE: Woman shot during violent pro-Trump Capitol protest dies

Latest News

Coffee Barn
Main Street Minute: Coffee Barn
Mandan Public School
MPS sees decrease in virtual academy enrollment as students return full time face-to-face
Sen. Cramer, Rep. Armstrong
CDC selects ND as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
26 charged in Detroit-North Dakota reservations opioid bust
Bonding Battle
Billion-dollar bonding battle