Standing Rock prioritizes elderly and preserving culture through vaccination phases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe received 900 Moderna vaccines from Federal Indian Health Services.

They began vaccinating residents last week, with a phased approach.

More than 400 Standing Rock Reservation residents have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The tribe is using a different priority system than the rest of North Dakota to administer vaccines with the hopes of preserving their culture.

Streets in Fort Yates are empty, as residents quarantine and social distance, waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to come to an end.

“This has been a scary time for our people,” said Margret Gates, Heath Director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

In this secure building, the first phase of qualified residents are receiving the vaccine.

Those include the elderly, 65 and older, fluent speakers of Lakota and Dakota language, healers, pastors, clergy and other members of COVID response teams.

“The tribe took the stance to put those fluent speakers at the front of the line to be able to help preserve our nation here on standing rock,” said Gates.

“It’s the key to the future generation as well, to teach them,” said Carol Standing Crow, incident commander of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

First Responders and health care workers we’re the first to get the injections.

Another distinctive element of reservation vaccine distribution requires Indian Health Services to serve people on both sides of the North and South Dakota border.

“That’s another thing that makes it unique to us as a reservation, is we reside in both states, so we have to make sure that we can get out there and take care of our communities and people in both states,” said Gates.

The reservation is still conducting hundreds of tests every week, and has recorded 24 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to sit here and see the light at the end of the tunnel, which I think the vaccine is bringing,” said Mike Faith, Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tirbe.

In the second phase essential workers and high risk residents will be offered the vaccine.

The third and final phase will be open to the general public.

“We’re hoping that in July or August we have a lot of our people vaccinated by then,” said Faith.

Until then, playgrounds and other spaces for gathering will remain empty, as the tribe works to get back to a new normal.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe will continue to offer vaccine clinics to those who are qualified.

They expect to get another shipment of Moderna vaccines next week.

