Sen. Steve Daines changes course on Electoral College vote

Sen. Steve Daines
Sen. Steve Daines(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTANA - In a change of course, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he will vote to verify the results of the Electoral College.

Daines had previously joined the group of Republican Senators who opposed the verification of election results in battleground states, and had objected to the vote count in Arizona.

“We must rise above the violence. We must stand together. We will not let today’s violence deter Congress from certifying the election,” says Daines.

A spokesperson for Daines says the change comes after Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol, and that the Senator feels affirming the results will help move the nation forward.

