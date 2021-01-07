Sen. Kevin Cramer issues state on violence at Nation’s Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., – Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., issued the following statement on the violent events at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday:

“The United States of America is the greatest country the world has ever known, but we did not live up to that standard today. The violence at our nation’s Capitol is disgusting. It should never have happened, and we all need to make sure it never happens again. What we saw today does not reflect the feelings or actions of the patriotic Americans I know and serve.

“Thankfully, our nation is better than our worst moments, and we will not be bullied by a few anarchist thugs trying to prevent us from following the Constitution and doing the job we are required to do.

“To those who are scared, remain calm. To those who are angry, know there will be justice. To those continuing to incite violence, leave. You are not welcome here. To all Americans, please join me in praying for our country and finding ways to ensure we emerge from this ordeal stronger than ever.”

