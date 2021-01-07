Advertisement

Sen. John Hoeven issues statement on US Capitol attack

Sen. John Hoeven Tweet
Sen. John Hoeven Tweet(KFYR)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., issued this statement condemning the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol:

“America is the beacon of freedom and democracy in the world. That is why it is very important that we have returned to the Senate and House chambers to finish our work tonight. We are a nation of laws and we must enforce our laws. We condemn those who occupied the Capitol and the acts of violence and destruction. We are grateful for our law enforcement officials and all those who put their own well-being on the line to defend our nation’s capital. We all must be committed to the rule of law and preserving our great democracy for future generations. America will always persevere.”

