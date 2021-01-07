No stimulus check? Claim Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 income tax

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you didn’t receive your stimulus check in 2020 or you didn’t get the full amount you were owed, all is not lost.

Those eligible can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Depending on the circumstance, the credit will either increase the amount of your tax refund or lower the amount of the tax you owe.

“They’re going to use your 2020 filing, your income tax filing, which will start later this month in January, you start to be able to file, as the mechanism for getting you your stimulus check if you haven’t received it yet,” said North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

Although the second stimulus check is still being distributed, if you have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for this payment as well.

The 2020 Instructions for Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR will include a worksheet you can use to figure the amount of any credit for which you are eligible.

