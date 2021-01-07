Advertisement

MPS and BPS update attendance guidelines for activities

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the state looks ahead to new pandemic-related guidelines taking effect Friday with the down-shift of our COVID risk level, Mandan and Bismarck School Districts announced attendance capacities will be going up for school sports.

Under the new guidelines, ticketed events will be able to allow 50% capacity, with the total number of spectators limited based on its tier.

For Mandan and Bismarck Public School Districts Basketball games, ticket sales will be limited to the first 750 sold.

Wrestling tickets for MPS and BPS will be will be limited to the first 750 tickets sold as well.

Changes for both districts go into effect January 8 at 8 a.m.

