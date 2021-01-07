Advertisement

Minot State professor breaks down this week’s developments in Washington

Supporters of President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Supporters of President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday, the nation watched as protestors and rioters took to the U.S. Capitol in attempts to stop the validation of the Electoral College, which would validate President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Your News Leader asked Minot State Sociology Professor Jynette Larshus for her take as a historian, on the scenes that unfolded.

“We have had incidents like this but, if you look at protest movements historically, even the ones that have turned violent whether that was the civil rights movement or the labor movement at the turn of the 20th Century.

Those were very violent types of protests, there wasn’t this type of hypocrisy of claiming to be patriotic and violating the constitution, said Larshus.

In addition to the violence that broke out Wednesday, the results of the Georgia run off came in. The victories of democrats Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff not only changed a somewhat historically red state to blue, it also shifted power in the Senate.

“The majority leader will be a Democrat, but the reality is that the day-to-day operation of the senate will be 50/50 split. So, there is going to have to be coalitions developed, there is going to have to be cooperation. The vice president’s role is only to break a tie, and so they don’t vote unless there is a tie,” said Larshus.

The Georgia elections saw record-breaking numbers of voters.

