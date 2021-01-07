Advertisement

Congress back in session

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over a joint session of...
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to consider Electoral College votes.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers will reconvene tonight to resume counting Electoral College votes.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the breach would not “deter us from our responsibility.”

Electoral college results were to be counted Wednesday. However, a large crowd of Pro-Trump demonstrators bypassed security and forced their way into the Senate, putting a halt to all procedures as members of Congress were taken to a more secure location.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
UPDATE: Woman shot during violent pro-Trump Capitol protest dies

