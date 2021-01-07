Congress back in session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers will reconvene tonight to resume counting Electoral College votes.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the breach would not “deter us from our responsibility.”

Electoral college results were to be counted Wednesday. However, a large crowd of Pro-Trump demonstrators bypassed security and forced their way into the Senate, putting a halt to all procedures as members of Congress were taken to a more secure location.

