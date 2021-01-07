Advertisement

110 vaccines administered at Touchmark community in Bismarck

By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There were Moderna vaccines distributed to staff and residents Wednesday morning at the Touchmark assisted living community.

Staff and residents receiving the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, say they are optimistic it will bring a sense of normalcy back into the community, so family and friends can visit loved ones once again.

As the cart of Moderna vaccines is wheeled down the hallway. “I have no reservations about receiving the vaccine,” said Ralph Kilzer, a resident at Touchmark.

Residents of Touchmark line the halls waiting for their turn to get the shot.

“We’ve been so ready and so excited,” said Tabatha Fletcher, executive Director at Touchmark.

The injections are being distributed in a phased approached starting with memory care, assisted living, and direct care providers.

“It brought a lot of hope and relief because my wife and I both fit into the assisted living category and we’re both vulnerable,” said Kilzer. Staff hope the new implementations will be able to open the community for visitors.

“We hope families will get on board when it’s open to the public and that they’ll take it. We’re excited that, that will open up our options for reuniting our residents with their loved ones,” said Fletcher Residents agree, being able to leave lockdown is something their looking forward to.

“My eventual freedom, I guess,” said Kilzer.

With every, injection, poke, and prod, an empty syringe falls into the basket, vaccinating another more vulnerable person against COVID-19. The Touchmark Community has also purchased a rapid COIVD-19 test machine, which allows people to come into the community and visit residents inside.

