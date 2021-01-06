Sports Spotlight: Jayce Lowman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After guiding the Mandan Braves to the Class-AAA semi-finals as the teams quarterback, Jaycee Lowman is leading the Braves on the hardwood.

Brandon Schafer, Mandan Head Coach, said: “They look up to him and for him to be voted on as a team captain by his teammates shows a lot about what they think of him and what he does for our team. He’s not that vocal at times but when he does say things they are to the point and he demands greatness out of his teammates. His work ethic he’s one of our hardest workers and he’s always wanting to get better he is never satisfied where we are at he is never satisfied where he is at individually he wants to take his game to the next level.”

Lowman has always wanted to be a captain of the Braves.

Lowman, “It meant a lot. I mean I have always kind of wanted to be the leader of the team and to be voted captains by my teammates it feels good.”

Tyler Thilmony, Mandan senior, said: “He is not the most vocal person but he leads by example by how he plays and what he does on the basketball court, so that’s a huge thing. And he’s also a good teammate, he’s there for you, he’s willing to teach you and he’s always learning to. He is very coach able.”

Lowman has never been afraid to put in the work and it’s paying off. Jayce is one of Mandan’s top offensive weapons.

Schafer said: “He’s what we all a gym rat I mean he never misses anything he’s there for every open gym. He comes early he stays after and takes extra shots up his game has just taken to another level. Offensively he can really shoot the ball. He’s really good at getting to the rim so he’s a true three dimensional player.”

Basketball is Lowman’s favorite sport and he hopes to play it in college. Before deciding where he will suit up next year, Jayce has one last lofty goal.

Lowman said: “I just want to get a state championship I mean we haven’t gotten that in years it would just feel great to bring that home and do it for the city. That’s really what I want.”

Lowman and the Braves play at Legacy on Friday Night.

