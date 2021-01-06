Advertisement

Reaction from Minot residents to unrest on Capitol Hill

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington....
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – As that chaos took hold of the nation’s capital Tuesday, KMOT went out to ask what the people of Minot thought of this situation.

“My side didn’t win. I don’t believe you should protest just because you didn’t win. Just have to hope for the best over the next four years,” said Tim Boger, Minot.

“It’s just crazy that this sort of stuff would happen in America. You see a lot of this happen in like somewhere in the Middle East, or Africa, or South America, or in these third world countries, but you’d never think that you’d see something like this here,” said Jamison Sheehan, Minot.

“There’s a lot of question about if the votes and things like that have gone a truthful way, and that needs to be investigated and figured out, but violence... doesn’t solve anything. We’ve got to let the rule of law win the day,” said Christ Vanwinkle, Minot.

Off camera a number of people made comments supporting the right to protest, but agreed that breaking into the capitol building may have taken things too far.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

