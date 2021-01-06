Reach for Resilience program launches website to support ND health care workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Reach for Resilience program launched a new website to support ND health care workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the site, health care workers can find a suicide hot line, resources on depression, substance use, and how to deal with losing a patient in their care and much more.

“It’s really hard for our health care workers to reach out for help and we wanted to provide a resource that we thought for people who might be a little more self-guided. We wanted to provide a resource for them and that they could just take a quick look at and see if there’s anything in there that they could apply to themselves and help themselves with,” said Jon Ulven, Sanford Health department chair of adult psychology.

Health care workers in need of help can find all the free resources Reach for Resilience has to offer by going to www.Reach4ResilienceND.com

