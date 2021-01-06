Advertisement

Rapid testing to be offered for Ward County employees, jail staff, inmates

Rapid testing
Rapid testing(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – Ward County Emergency Services will begin offering employees, including jail staff and inmates, rapid testing.

The tests will be funded by the state.

Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Wiechmann said they will be performed on an as-need basis.

The rapid tests are self-administered, but Wiechmann will help to conduct them.

“I am going to be conducting a lot of the daytime testing especially for staff, that are not a part of the jail or the sheriff’s department, so any of our regular Ward County staff will fall to me,” said Wiechmann, who recently helped conduct tests at the Minot Fire Department.

Wiechmann also said a number of jail staff will also be trained to help with testing.

