Oil job numbers improve, but not by much

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To give you an idea of how tough times have been in the North Dakota oil fields, the latest Labor Market Information report shows the unemployment rate for four core oil and gas producing counties - Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail and Dunn - was at 8.8 percent in November of 2020.

That was down from 9.3 percent the month before, but was still much higher than the 1.6 percent rate from a year earlier.

For comparison purposes, North Dakota’s overall unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, and was at 3.3 percent in non-oil counties. In October the drilling rig count was 15, up from 10 the month before. But last year at the same time there were 61 drilling rigs in operation.

