ND’s Congressional Delegation comment during unrest at US Capitol

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R,N.D.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R,N.D.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a Tweet:

“I’m safe and in a secure location. Violence is never okay, and what is happening is abhorrent. It must end and be condemned immediately.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R- N.D, says he’s also safe. In a tweet, he condemned the violence happening at the U.S. Capitol and encouraged people to respect the rule of law.

And, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., thanked police and law enforcement. He made a distinction between rioting and protesting and says ‘this needs to stop. Now.’

