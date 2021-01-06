ND’s Congressional Delegation comment during unrest at US Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a Tweet:

“I’m safe and in a secure location. Violence is never okay, and what is happening is abhorrent. It must end and be condemned immediately.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R- N.D, says he’s also safe. In a tweet, he condemned the violence happening at the U.S. Capitol and encouraged people to respect the rule of law.

And, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., thanked police and law enforcement. He made a distinction between rioting and protesting and says ‘this needs to stop. Now.’

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.