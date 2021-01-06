NDIT makes free online security assessment available for ND citizens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Information Technology Department is providing a free online cyber security risk and vulnerability assessment.

The program helps citizens increase their ability to protect themselves and their personal devices from cyber-attacks.

It provides a report with recommendations to decrease any risks.

“Education is one of the key things that we can do to help people achieve a more safe and secure home environment both for the safety of state systems, for our employees who are working from home, or for our students who are studying at home, as well as their own personal safety online,” said North Dakota Information Technology Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford.

The tool is available at Defend.nd.gov under the personal Assessment tab.

