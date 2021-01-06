Advertisement

ND sees increase in cyber attacks amid pandemic

(North Dakota Information Technology)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has seen an increase in cyber-attacks since the start of the pandemic back in March of 2020.

The state is seeing around 177 million instances of malicious traffic or automated computers attacking all the IP addresses it encounters on the state’s network each month.

In addition, there are around 6,500 security breaches of confidentiality or integrity each month.

“Right now personal information is more valuable than it’s ever been. There are lots of different ways to commit different types of fraud using that personal information. So hackers and attackers and fraudsters are really incentivized to go after personal information of individuals,” said North Dakota Information Technology Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford.

Ford says the majority of malicious traffic is blocked and he says a lot of the security events are false positives, but a substantial number of them are actual events.

