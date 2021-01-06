Minot State teaching grads step in to help Minot schools amid pandemic shortage

MINOT, N.D. – As teacher absences increased due to COVID-19 last semester, leadership with Minot Public School said they were concerned about a lack of substitute teachers available in the district.

Now they are seeing a turn around on that issue as recent graduates from the Minot State University Teacher Education and Kinesiology step in to fill those positions.

A slew of eager new teachers are working their way into the Minot Public School District by starting off as substitutes.

“About 20 to 30 student teachers that just graduated. Now there are even more substitute teachers in the area,” said Minot Public School substitute teacher Dustin Fischer.

Since the start of the current school year, at least 239 staff have had to quarantine according to MPS administrators.

Teachers do have the option of teaching distance learning classes from home, but the school must still provide a substitute to monitor the class.

“Dealing with COVID-19 has brought about increased absences for quarantine and isolation of teachers, so to have as many qualified substitutes as we can just really helped us,” said MPS Assistant Superintendent Tracey Lawson.

Lawson also said they have brought on six new subs since December, including Fischer, an MSU graduate.

“It makes me feel good that I can help out as much as I can, and if a teacher goes on quarantine it helps out more for a teacher if they can have the same sub,” said Fischer.

Many graduates choose to stick around the city and start as substitutes to get their foot in the door.

“I graduated in December of last year, and then I did a long term sub job, and then I had worked at Sunnyside for the after school program all throughout college so I noticed there was an opening here, so I applied, and she hired me,” said Sunnyside Elementary Teacher Gabrielle Boeckel.

For more information on the requirements to become a substitute teacher contact the Minot Public School Human Resource Department.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.