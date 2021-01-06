Minot Police investigating another armed robbery

MINOT, N.D. – For the second time in a week, Minot police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at a northeast Minot home shortly before 4 p.m.

The victims told officers they were held at gunpoint and tied up.

Investigators said the suspect, 27-year-old Jovanta Johnson, stole money and left in a vehicle.

Police said they took Johnson into custody without incident during a felony traffic stop.

Police said Johnson will face two counts each of robbery, terrorizing, and felonious restraint. He’s held at the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

