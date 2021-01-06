Minot gyms say better health is a good New Year’s resolution

MINOT, N.D. – As we splash into the new year, some businesses are seeing quite a boom. Gyms in the area have seen quite an increase in attendance and memberships. Many are attributing that spike to New Year’s Eve resolutions.

With health on the center of everyone’s minds lately, more and more people are turning to the gym.

“Mainly just working out, trying to get back into shape. I let myself kind of go these last few months with quarantine and everything,” said Ashley Davis, when asked why she was at the gym.

The owner of Spectrum Fitness said she believes people are ready to be active again after almost a whole year of staying in.

“Americans have experienced more stress, more at home time, more sitting down time. just the quarantining, comfort eating. I think if there is a better time for a news year resolution, it would be 2021,” said Rachelle Sian, Spectrum Fitness owner.

According to a poll on yougov.com, more than 50% of the people who answered said that getting fit and being more active was a part of their New Year’s resolution.

Managers at gyms like Premier Movement said they have already seen that enthusiasm.

“I would say this year is unique in kicking of 21, because people are just really interested in working out a gym because people are stuck working at home, so definitely seeing more interest that way,” said Karalyn Pitner, Premier Movement Gym manager.

While there is an increase in attendance, gyms said they are doing everything to keep members safe.

“We have a way of monitoring who is here, how many people are here at once. As they leave, we check them out as well. We are cleaning constantly, trying to make sure everyone feels safe while they are here trying to better their health,” said Dusty Harvey, YMCA physical director.

Showing that taking care of your health is more important than ever.

Gym owners said that March and April are the months when people usually fizzle out and forget their goals and resolutions. To help stay on track, they recommend going to a group fitness class where you are held accountable by other people.

