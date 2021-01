BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., commented Wednesday on the ongoing protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Burgum tweeted the following: “We support the right to peacefully protest. The violence happening at our nation’s Capitol is reprehensible and does not represent American values, and needs to stop immediately.”

