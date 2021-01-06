Advertisement

Game and Fish Outdoor Legislative Tracker is live

(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – Hunters and fishermen looking for an easy way to track legislation that impacts the outdoors in North Dakota can turn to Game and Fish.

The tracker on their website provides a quick way to follow specific bills and what they’re about. The page will be updated as the session progresses. They moved this service online years ago to help North Dakota residents follow along.

“Follow their status, see how the voting has went on them, and then also there’s a link there where you can contact your local representatives if you feel strongly one way or another on those bills,” said Greg Gullickson, Minot Outreach Biologist with Game and Fish.

You can find the tracker here.

