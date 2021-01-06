First District Health Unit expands vaccine distribution

MINOT, N.D. – First Distinct health Unit has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to 1A priority groups following the states guidelines for distribution.

First District is now offering COVID-19 vaccination by appointment only at eight of its locations located throughout seven counties.

All groups identified in five tiers of phase 1A can now make an appointment to receive the vaccine, including jail and prison staff, school nurses and healthcare workers not employed with another vaccinating agency are some of those who now qualify.

Those not included in this phase of the rollout can visit First District Health Unit Website here for more information on priority groups and upcoming phases.

You can find a complete list of those included in Tier 1A here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.