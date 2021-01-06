Doctors weigh in on whether vaccination or natural infection of COVID-19 is more risky

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to more and more people across the world, more allergies, side effects and complications are being discovered.

Some now question which is worse: catching coronavirus or getting the vaccine.

Doctors say weigh your risk.

Side effects and allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are causing concern for some.

“If we know that it could potentially cause other issues, I’m not too excited about taking a vaccine that may be worse or harder on my body than the virus,” said Bismarck Resident Dion Wirrenga.

Dr. Noe Mateo, Sanford Health Bismarck Infectious Disease Consultant, said: “In my mind there’s no comparison. The risks of getting the vaccine is so miniscule compared to the potential risk of getting the active infection.”

Mateo says this advice is more important the older you are. He says the key is weighing your risk.

“For a 10-year-old kid, it might be that getting vaccinated and getting the infection is a neutral sort of situation,” Mateo said. “For a 60-year old, 70-year-old, 80-year-old, whether they’ve got co-morbidities or not-- it’s so far worse to be getting the actual infection than to get the vaccine.”

Mateo says those in the mid-age range should factor in health issues. He says if you’re of average health you should be capable of pulling through if infected based on statistics. Regardless, he says data supports the vaccine as a far less risky option.

“From the data that I’ve seen, the benefit of vaccination is overwhelming. The risk of getting severe consequences from natural infection is very daunting. And of course, I would know because I see everybody that comes in here with infection,” Mateo said.

Mateo says even those with perfect health in a low-risk age group might have a predisposition or certain blood type that increases risk of developing severe complications to the virus. When weighing your options and risk level, Dr. Mateo recommends speaking with a doctor.

