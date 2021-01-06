Balancing the bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier today, State Republicans unveiled a major infrastructure bonding project worth $1.1 billion. But the plan being proposed not only has opposition in concept, but it’s not the only major bonding bill of its kind.

Just yesterday, Gov. Doug Burgum unveiled a plan with similar goals, but different in funding. This is one of the first big rounds of negotiations in this historic session.

When the gavel struck and the first day of session opened, there were already more than 200 pieces of legislation ready to be introduced. But after the State speeches shows that there are other priorities that others want worked on.

Everyone has their own priorities. But it can be difficult for yours to be noticed if you don’t have a seat in the legislature.

Others work just down the hall. The State Supreme Court has made juvenile justice one of their top priorities, as noted in their state address.

“Our juvenile court staff is a model for other states. Where other states see 80% of their juvenile cases being resolved by a judicial officer, we see 80% of ours being resolved before the necessity of court intervention. Interaction with juveniles is essential,” said Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

It’s not always a matter of bringing the issue to the floor. Some issues have more than one option, and that’s where the in-fighting starts. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., Republicans, and Democrats all have their own plans for infrastructure bonding.

They all focus on infrastructure, but the amounts vary.

“People in this state are saying, ‘when are we going to see some benefits from the Legacy Fund? When is the everyday person gonna see some benefits?’. Well, this bill is gonna be one of probably three bills coming through the legislature,” Sen. Majority Leader Rich Wardner said.

These three bonding bills were brought to light back in December, and party leaders said they were going to discuss each of the options. The bonding bill, similar to any other piece of legislation, still has a while to go before it sees any kind of vote. But in the meantime, it still boils down to whether or not they can negotiate, and which piece actually gets the votes.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.