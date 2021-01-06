Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman shot during violent pro-Trump Capitol protest dies

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

That’s according to two officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation. Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

Hours later, police had declared the Capitol was secured.

— By AP writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long

Original Story:

One person has been shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 5.4% daily rate; 6,969 tests, 341 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 4.0% daily rate; 10,309 tests, 350 positive, 7 deaths
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

Mandan Public School
MPS sees decrease in virtual academy enrollment as students return full time face-to-face
Sen. Cramer, Rep. Armstrong
CDC selects ND as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
26 charged in Detroit-North Dakota reservations opioid bust
Bonding Battle
Billion-dollar bonding battle
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael...
Lawmakers react to historic Democratic victories in Georgia