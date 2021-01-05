New Minot City Manager speaks at first council meeting

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s new City Manager Harold Stewart II spoke at his first City Council meeting Monday night.

The city hired Stewart in November out of a pool of 50 applicants.

Stewart said he has already begun meeting with department heads, city employees, and community leaders.

He also said he plans to make transparency one of his top priorities.

“Transparency is very important to me, so I’m very open to council or staff or any citizens that have any questions on how to engage with their government or how or why to participate in the process and why decisions are being made,” said Stewart.

Mayor Shaun Sipma also thanked City Finance Director David Lakefield for filling in as Interim City Manager by presenting him with the Mayor’s coin.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.