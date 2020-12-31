Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty to stabbing driver

Melanie Nimley
Melanie Nimley
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder charges connected to her stabbing a 30-year-old man while he was driving his car in November.

A two day jury trial has been schedule in April for 44-year-old Melanie Nimley.

Bismarck police said the victim offered to take Nimley home and while she was in the back seat, she stabbed the man in the shoulder and sliced his face.

The stabbing caused the victim to crash his car on the corner of Century and Ithaca Drive.

Nimley is charged with attempted murder, unlawful entry into a vehicle, terrorizing and child neglect.

