Williston man arrested for stealing Christmas presents and guns

WILLISTON, N.D. - A man in Williston is facing 17 felony charges after being arrested for breaking into two homes and allegedly stealing Christmas presents and guns on Christmas Eve.

Police say 35-year-old Levi Muse broke into a home in the 600 block of 13th Ave West and stole 12 stockings filled with Christmas presents and a phone from the house while the family who lived there was at church.

Officers say later that night, they got a call that there was a suspicious person a few blocks from the first burglarized house.

Police say they saw Levi Muse hauling items into the home owner’s truck, and then arrested him after a pursuit.

Officers later found five guns in the truck that appeared to be taken from the house and a firearm that Muse threw into a bush before being arrested.

Prosecutors charged Muse with eight counts of Theft of Property, two counts of Burglary, and six counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Muse has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27.

