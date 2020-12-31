Advertisement

Williston man arrested for stealing Christmas presents and guns

Levi Muse
Levi Muse(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A man in Williston is facing 17 felony charges after being arrested for breaking into two homes and allegedly stealing Christmas presents and guns on Christmas Eve.

Police say 35-year-old Levi Muse broke into a home in the 600 block of 13th Ave West and stole 12 stockings filled with Christmas presents and a phone from the house while the family who lived there was at church.

Officers say later that night, they got a call that there was a suspicious person a few blocks from the first burglarized house.

Police say they saw Levi Muse hauling items into the home owner’s truck, and then arrested him after a pursuit.

Officers later found five guns in the truck that appeared to be taken from the house and a firearm that Muse threw into a bush before being arrested.

Prosecutors charged Muse with eight counts of Theft of Property, two counts of Burglary, and six counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Muse has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Department of Health reports 2 suspected cases of severe allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Second Economic Impact Payments
Second round of economic impact payments on its way
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.7% daily rate; 8,944 tests, 375 positive, 6 deaths
Christopher Burr
Bismarck man sentenced 15 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Austin Hale
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to hitting officer
COVID-19 vaccine
NDDoH announces update to COVID-19 vaccine priority groups
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
Former federal inmate dies due to COVID-19-related health issues
J & R Vacuum & Sewing accident
Driver crashes into J & R Vacuum & Sewing during vehicle collision