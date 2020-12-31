Advertisement

USDA releases new dietary guidelines

USDA
USDA(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The USDA and Health and Human Services recently released the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

These recommendations are designed to be used by both policymakers and healthcare professionals.

According to the USDA, the tool will also be used as a “foundation for federal nutrition programs.”

The dietary guidelines include food suggestions for every stage in life.

“When we’re an infant and then going into childhood and then onto adulthood, they again focus on nutrient-dense foods,” said Trinity Health Clinical Dietician Michelle Fundingsland.

To review the new guidelines, visit the USDA website.

