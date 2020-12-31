Thursday: 3.9% daily rate; 9,023 tests, 303 positive, 10 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.9% Thursday. 303 tests were positive out of 9,023. There were 10 new deaths (1,292 total). 94 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 16 ICU beds occupied. 1,889 cases remain active. As of Tuesday 12/29**, there have been 13,037 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.4%. **Vaccine data is reported weekly every Tuesday.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website

BY THE NUMBERS

9,023 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,352,502 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

Now includes PCR and antigen combined.

303 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

229 – PCR Tests | 74 - antigen tests 92,495 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.86% – Daily Positivity Rate**

Now includes PCR and antigen.

1,889 - Total Active Cases

+68 Individuals from yesterday

187 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

89,314 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

94 – Currently Hospitalized

-2 - Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths since yesterday*** (1,292 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 80s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 60s from Stark County.

Woman in her 70s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 9

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 2

· Bowman County - 2

· Burleigh County - 27

· Cass County – 81

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 3

· Emmons County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 5

· Grand Forks County – 17

· LaMoure County – 4

· Logan County – 2

· McHenry County - 1

· McKenzie County - 4

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 9

· Mountrail County – 4

· Nelson County – 1

· Pembina County - 1

· Pierce County - 2

· Ramsey County – 8

· Ransom County – 4

· Richland County - 11

· Rolette County – 7

· Sargent County – 2

· Sheridan County - 1

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 16

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County – 14

· Traill County – 1

· Walsh County - 15

· Ward County – 31

· Williams County - 11

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

