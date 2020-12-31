ND Department of Health reports 2 suspected cases of severe allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has reported what it believes to be two cases of severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

While they’re giving no specific details, they say the two people had no history of anaphylatic reactions.

They discovered the symptoms during a 15-minute post-vaccination observation period, which is recommended by the CDC.

Both have recovered, and neither was hospitalized.

And they’ve been advised to skip the second doses of the vaccine.

And experts say the two cases are not related.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.